OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Charles E. Gallagher public pool will open on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Free public swimming will be held Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday the pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Free family swim will be held Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Adults 18 and older must be present for family swimming.

Mayor Barlow also announced enrollment for the Learn to Swim swimming lessons program will be held on Sunday. June 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pool on a first come, first served basis. The cost to enroll in the Learn to Swim program is $10 for city residents, $30 for non-city residents.

Participants must pay upon enrollment by cash or check only. Lessons are held in two-week sessions.

The Charles E. Gallagher Fort Pool is located at 6 E. 7th St., Oswego. For additional information please contact the pool at 315-342-8167.

The City of Oswego is still looking for lifeguards to work at the city pool this summer. Lifeguards must be 15 years old and older. Seasonal applications are available on the third floor of City Hall at the human resource department.

For more information, contact 315-342-8159.



