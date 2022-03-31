Mayor Barlow Announces Construction Of New Skate Park Coming To Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego Department of Public Works has broken ground and started construction of a $500,000 concrete skate park coming to Oswego this year along the east linear river walk.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt the youth in our community need more support and more outlets now more than ever,” Barlow said. “A new, state-of-the-art, modern skatepark will provide Oswego youth with a great opportunity to get outdoors and have fun, while also serving as a real regional attraction for folks from around Oswego County to travel to our community to use the unique park. A skatepark has been in high demand here in Oswego for many, many years and I am both excited and proud to be able to deliver this new asset to our community.”

First announced in his State of the City Address earlier this year, the City of Oswego will partner with Pillar SkateParks, owned by Oswego native Brad Siedlecki, to design and build the park.

The 5,000 square foot park will feature several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms to allow for plenty of skate space and fixtures for riding. The park area will have lighting and surveillance cameras installed and the city plans to convert a nearby, unused building into a restroom facility for park goers.

Siedlecki, owner of Pillar Skateparks and Artisan Skate Parks thanked Barlow for partnering to build the skate park.

“I’m beyond excited to come back home to provide a meaningful space for people to stay active and be a part of a unique community,” Siedlecki said.

Funding for the park will come from two different sources. Approximately $300,000 will come from the city’s $1.7 million allocation from the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan funding package while another $200,000 had been previously earmarked last fall from a property transaction when the city sold a large lot on George Street to Farnham Family Services for future development.

Barlow also noted the city will work with local businesses and community organizations to allow for free youth programming opportunities and events to be held at the new facility The park is expected to be completed and open in October of 2022.

