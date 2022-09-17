OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the city of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event.

The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.

The event will feature a Halloween themed walk through the tunnel lined with live Halloween characters, props, decorations, food, and drinks. Live entertainment will feature local band “Headfirst: on Thursday the 27, “Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC” on Friday the 28, and “Dunes and the Del-Tunes” on Saturday.

The three-day event, from October 27 to 29, will be free to the public and appropriate for all ages.

“We are looking forward to hosting the popular Creepy Crawl once again, this time with a different twist in a new location,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Hosting the haunted trail in the train tunnel freshens the event and will provide a different experience from years past. Now, regardless of if you’ve been to the Creepy Crawl before or not, you have reason to support the event once again.”

During the “Creepy Crawl” event, the city will lift the open container ordinance in the area with Canale’s Restaurant providing food, drinks, and alcohol sales. The event will be appropriate for all ages and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...