OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego will host a new summer event called “Oswego Family Fun Days” on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

The free event will feature plenty of children’s activities including several inflatable water slides, an outdoor laser tag play area, large zipline, live animal display, live motorcycle stunt show, mechanical bull, and the Children’s Museum of Oswego will be hosting a STEM program, in addition to small business craft vendors.

The event will take place in Breitbeck Park next to the city’s outdoor water splashpad, mini-golf course, basketball courts and snack shack.

“The Oswego Family Fun Days will provide an exciting opportunity for young children and families in our community to get outdoors and have plenty of fun activities throughout the weekend,” Barlow said. “My administration has worked hard to put on several new, fresh events to give Oswego residents different things to do throughout the year. The Family Fun Days targets young children in our community who could surely use a busy weekend right in the middle of summer vacation.

Barlow also noted the city would temporarily suspend the $2 fee for the mini-golf course at Breitbeck Park during the Family Fun Days event.

The Oswego Family Fun Days follows the City of Oswego’s second downtown block party scheduled for Friday evening, August 5 in downtown Oswego from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

