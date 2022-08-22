Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row.

Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the lighthouse, with a 30 minute tour at the lighthouse. Since 2012, an all-volunteer team through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the lighthouse, while the city of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.

“We are partnering again with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego Lighthouse for Oswego residents,” Barlow said. “Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored lighthouse to make a reservation and experience Oswego by water at no cost.”

The dates for this year are Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

Reservations for the weekend can be made at www.hlwmm.org and will be held on a first come-first serve basis for residents in the 13126 zip code only.

Tickets, normally $30 per person, will be paid for by the City of Oswego and up to six people can be accommodated per boat trip, running every half hour from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Ticket holders should meet and check in at the Wright’s Landing Welcome Center at least 15 minutes before departure and must be 5 years old and older.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors will also be given a $5 discount dinner coupon at participating local restaurants. Schedule your tour by contacting the museum or stopping in any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in August or noon to 5 p.m. in September.

“The Oswego Lighthouse is an icon of the Oswego Harbor and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. “We have a great relationship with the City of Oswego and Mayor Barlow and are proud to offer these tours to our community. We are proud of the progress we have made.”

Tours of the Oswego Lighthouse are normally offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in August from 11:30 to 4 p.m. till Labor Day, Saturdays in September. The Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse is owned by the City of Oswego with a long-term lease to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is located at One West First Street in Oswego and can be contacted at 315-342-0480 or www.hlwmm.org.

