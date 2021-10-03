OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, through the Oswego City Youth Bureau, will be hosting a “Youth Night” with the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team during the Friday, October 29 hockey game versus Hobart.

Through a partnership between SUNY Oswego and the City of Oswego, 135 free youth admission tickets in sections 51 and 53 have been made available for kids living in the City of Oswego. Tickets are first come first serve and can be claimed by calling the Oswego City Youth Bureau (Jen Losurdo) at 315-349-3451 ext. 3451.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SUNY Oswego and the Men’s Laker Hockey Team to offer an opportunity for children to attend a hockey game and meet the team,” Barlow said. “I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this great opportunity to have a fun night out at the game to kick off the busy Halloween weekend.”

Families attending the game should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a random drawing of names of children to drop the puck on the ice at the start of the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. sharp. The Laker Hockey Team will also be available for a meet and greet and a group photo. Masks are mandatory for all attendees.

“It is a pleasure to partner with the City of Oswego to invite the children of Oswego to our hockey game to watch our team in action. I’d look forward to seeing Oswego families in the crowd on youth night,” said SUNY Oswego Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Ed Gosek.

For more information and updates, check our Facebook event page at “Youth Night with Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team or contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451.

“This is a great way for our community to support our SUNY Oswego Teams. Partnering with SUNY Oswego is a great opportunity for Oswego children to experience our hometown sports,” said Jen Losurdo from Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

