OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego, in partnership with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 Booster Clinic on Tuesday, December 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the City of Oswego’s Visitor Center located at 201 W. 1st St. in downtown Oswego.

The booster clinic will feature Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. No appointment is necessary, walk-ins only. The clinic will have the first dose of vaccines for individuals who wish to receive an initial vaccination.

The first ten people to receive booster shots during the clinic will receive a $50 gift card from a local restaurant of their choice.

“I’m pleased to partner with Governor Kathy Hochul to bring a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic to downtown Oswego just before the holidays,”Barlow said. “Our booster clinic at the downtown visitor’s center is perfectly located for folks who may be doing some local shopping and want to quickly receive their booster shot before the holidays. I urge everyone to get boosted too.”

For additional information, contact Mayor Barlow’s office at 315-342-8140.

