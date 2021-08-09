OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a new event in the city of Oswego on Saturday, August 28, featuring a sixty-drone aerial light show to be performed over Wright’s Landing Marina, synced to fireworks and music, along with a “Movies in the Park” night at Breitbeck Park featuring Warner Brothers Pictures “SCOOB!” movie on a forty-foot outdoor movie screen.

Prior to the showing of SCOOB, beginning at 6:30 p.m., residents can hear live music, view a stunt bike show and watch fire dancers along with other activities.

“I am very excited to host another fun and very unique event in Oswego, featuring an aerial drone show over the marina following Movies in the Park at Breitbeck Park,” Barlow said. “Drone show popularity is growing rapidly and pairing a drone show with a movie in the park event will bring people to our waterfront and give Oswego families a new and special experience as we begin to close out the summer season.”

Schedule for Saturday, August 28 – Breitbeck Park

6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. – Stunt Bike Show by Jumpin’ Joe Janicki Live music featuring Gina Holsopple Live fire dancing shows Live animal encounters Roaming characters

8:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. – Movies in Breitbeck Park featuring “SCOOB!”

9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. – Aerial drone light show & fireworks over Wright’s Landing

(viewing locations Breitbeck Park, Wright’s Landing Marina)

The aerial drone show, performed by Michigan-based Starlight Aerial Productions, will feature sixty LED light equipped Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s), performing a choreographed show including different shapes, words, and logos in the sky. Fireworks will be launched directly underneath the drones from the Cahill Pier following the conclusion of the movie in Breitbeck Park. SCOOB! is a 2020 computer animated mystery comedy film based on Hanna Barbera’s Scooby-Doo franchise, rated PG.

The event is open and free to the public. Residents are encouraged to arrive prior to the start of the movie and should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

