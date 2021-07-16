OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the creation of a new mini-concert series to be held at Wright’s Landing Marina called the “Rock the Docks” concert series.

“Rock the Docks” will kick off on July 23 with DirtRoad Ruckus bringing live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2020 and 2021.

The concert series intends to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot.

“Our new “Rock the Docks” mini-concert series gives boaters a great opportunity for free, live music while they lounge on their boat in the docking space or boating around the marina and harbor,” Barlow said. “Bringing live music to the marina adds to the improvements we have recently completed and makes our marina a more viable place for both boaters and residents to visit and spend some time during the summer months.”

2021 “Rock the Docks” mini-concert series at Wright’s Landing Marina Schedule

Friday, July 23 – DirtRoad Ruckus – 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, August 6 – Domicolo – Barlow Band – 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, August 13 – The Mix Tapes – 7 to 9 p.m.

The open container ordinance will be lifted in the marina area during the concerts. The stage for DirtRoad Ruckus will be positioned in the west end parking lot while the remaining acts will be staged at the new marina scenic overlook seating area on the west end hill. Barlow says if both boaters and residents enjoy the 2021 program, the mini-series will be brought back in 2022 and beyond.

For more information regarding Wright’s Landing Marina, call 315-343-8430 or follow Wright’s Landing Marina on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...