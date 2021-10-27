OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the opening of free, public skating in the city of Oswego on Tuesday, November 2 at 6 p.m. and released the schedule for open and family skating for the 2021-22 winter season for both city ice rink facilities.

In 2018, Barlow and the Oswego Common Council eliminated entry fees to both ice rinks and have steadily improved hours of operation each season to accommodate more families and expand access to public skating.

“I’m happy to continue expanding the hours of operation for public skating to give more Oswego families the opportunity to get out and be active during the winter months with a fun, free activity,” Barlow said.

In 2020, the Cullinan Ice Rink remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Barlow said in 2021 and 2022 both rinks will be open and available to the public.

Hours of Operation

James P. Cullinan Rink

Tuesday – 6 to 7 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 t0 10:30 p.m.

Saturday – 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday – 6 to 10 p.m.

Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink

Saturday – 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 West Fifth Street. The Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink is located at 32 Fort Ontario Road.

Attendees must bring their own skates. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour.

For additional information or questions concerning public skating session, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...