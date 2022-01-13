OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego and Menter Ambulance, under the City’s Emergency Declaration, to offer supplemental rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities for immunocompromised individuals and essential workers in order to ease the burden of testing for Oswego Health and other local healthcare providers.

The testing program was established through a partnership with Menter Ambulance who will provide their lab capability, while Oswego Fire Department personnel will administer testing using a drive through format at the east side Oswego fire station.

The rapid testing program will be provided to at-risk individuals, referred by a doctor, in order to identify individuals who may benefit for antibody treatment within a time that treatment could be beneficial. Testing will also be available to essential workers who otherwise do not have access to timely testing. Walk up testing will not be available.

“Thanks to the assistance from Menter Ambulance, we can now offer this fast turnaround testing opportunity to at-risk symptomatic individuals and essential workers to expand the capability of local testing efforts and ultimately get those who could benefit from antibody treatments this life saving treatment that they need,” Barlow said. “Additionally, we can identify COVID positive patients and protect the rest of the community to slow the spread.”

City of Oswego Director of Emergency Management and Chief of the Oswego Fire Department, Randy Griffin said, “rapid testing being conducted by the City of Oswego can have a life saving effect for individuals who are immunocompromised. The availability of local testing and fast results can mean life or death for some.”

The Oswego Fire Department East Side station is located at 35 East Cayuga Street. Those scheduled to be tested should arrive using the rear entrance lot off East Seneca Street. For more information on testing, contact the Oswego Fire Department at 315-343-2161.

