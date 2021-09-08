Mayor Barlow Announces Popeye’s Restaurant Coming To Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a Popeye’s restaurant, owned by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, INC will be coming to Oswego later this year, with construction slated to begin this fall and to open in the spring.

The new store will be located at the site of an old Arby’s restaurant on the corner of State Route 104 and George Street on Oswego’s east side. The 2,100 square foot building will have a drive thru and indoor seating available. Construction is tentatively planned to start in early October 2021 with a planned grand opening in late Spring of 2022.

“Bringing a Popeye’s to Oswego builds on our momentum and is another positive indicator that our community is moving in the right direction and worthy of investment by the business community,” Barlow said. “The former Arby’s location is an ideal location for Popeyes and I’m thrilled to see this highly visible, vacant parcel be placed back into productive use.”

Popeye’s, now a national franchise, first opened in 1972 with a single store owned by Alvin C. Copeland, Sr located near New Orleans, Louisiana. Over the last 50 years, Popeye’s has grown to over 2,700 stores in the U.S. and worldwide, with over 180 stores in New York alone. Popeye’s distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and several other items.

“We would like to thank Mayor Barlow and the leadership of the community for the vision to welcome yet another National Concept to the City of Oswego and to our Oswego and Price Chopper Plaza shopping centers,” said Dominick Madia of National Structures, INC. “We are thankful and Honored to serve the community with this new concept and the future concepts that shortly we plan on bringing into our Oswego Centers.”

To learn more about Popeye’s, visit https://www.popeyes.com/company

