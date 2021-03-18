OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego and the State of New York, through the NY Forward Rapid Test Program, to open a rapid COVID-19 testing site in downtown Oswego.

The testing site, located at 199 W. 1st St., will be open for the next six months to give patrons the opportunity to be quickly tested for COVID-19 as they travel downtown to patronize local restaurants, stores and entertainment venues. The tests can produce results in approximately 15-30 minutes and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by swiftly alerting individuals of a positive test before visiting local establishments and unknowingly spreading the virus to others.

Rapid testing sites were first mentioned earlier this year as a major part of the NY Forward Initiative as a component to safely accelerate the re-opening of restaurants, theaters and other activities with several sites already being created in downstate New York.

“As our economy continues to fully re-open, COVID-19 testing remains a key component to managing the crisis,” Barlow said. “A rapid testing site in downtown Oswego, producing test results within minutes, gives residents the ability to safely patronize local businesses and is another step city government is taking to directly support our small businesses to revive our local economy while simultaneously protecting our community.”

Now, New York State is pushing to open more in Upstate and Central New York with the goal to build consumer confidence. The Oswego site is centrally located in downtown, in walking distance to several restaurants, the movie theater, Children’s Museum and other key downtown locations.

“This past year, Oswego faced unprecedented challenges, yet was able to meet this moment of crisis by focusing on partnerships and supporting each other as a community,” said Executive Director of the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Katie Toomey. “The new rapid testing site is creative way to support our small businesses and kick start consumer confidence so we can shop, dine and enjoy our downtown safely. The year ahead holds new opportunities and I look forward to working with our partners like Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego to drive us toward our bold vision for a vibrant and growing community.”

The rapid tests will be administered by BioReference Laboratories, a lab and testing service provider, with plans to be open daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours may fluctuate based on usage. The location is ADA accessible using the West First Street main entrance and has a rear entrance through Canal Commons.

Tests will be available to all New Yorkers for no more than $30.

To be eligible for a NY Forward Rapid Test Program test, consumers must NOT: be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to a person with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 within the last 10 days, have received a positive COVID-19 test result in the past 10 days, or be currently obligated to quarantine under New York State Department of Health guidelines.

