Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Set To Return To Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday, August 10, the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series.

“Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021.

The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

“The ‘Rock the Docks’ mini-concert series gives boaters a great opportunity for free, live music while they lounge on their boat in the docking space or boating around the marina and harbor,” Barlow said. “Bringing live music to the marina adds to the improvements we have recently completed and makes our marina a more viable place for both boaters and residents to visit and spend some time during the summer months.”

2022 “Rock the Docks” mini-concert series at Wright’s Landing Marina Schedule

Saturday, August 13 – Dave Hawthorne

Friday, August 26 – The Billionaires

The open container ordinance will be lifted in the marina area during the concerts. The stage for the concerts will be positioned in the west end parking lot. For more information regarding Wright’s Landing Marina, call 315-343-8430 or follow Wright’s Landing Marina on Facebook.

