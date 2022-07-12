OSWEGO – Following a very successful Independence Day Block Party in downtown Oswego, Mayor Billy Barlow announced a second, similar styled block party event will take place on Friday, August 5 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The theme for the block party will be a country wild west theme, featuring live music from Dave Wolever with DirtRoad Rucks headlining.

Additional activities for families will include a zipline for kids and teenagers, live motorcycle stunt show, a mechanical bull, and local business Axe Chuckers will be in attendance, along with our roaming characters, craft vendors and food vendors.

“The 2022 Independence Day block party was a huge success, drawing a large crowd downtown to enjoy live music, plenty of activities for kids, and support our downtown small businesses,” Barlow said. “Our second block party will have even more fun activities, awesome music and plenty of dining options during the event.”

The August Downtown Block Party starts a busy weekend in Oswego as Mayor Barlow recently announced a “Family Fun Days” weekend in Breitbeck Park with several different activities for young children and families.

The city also plans to hold a third downtown block party event on Friday, September 2.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related