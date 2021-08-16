OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today construction will start on the East First Street Re-Design project from State Route 104 to East Cayuga Street this week.

The re-design will reduce the number of through lane and is intended to calm traffic, introduce additional greenspace and beautification, while allowing for more parking in an area of the city currently experiencing a significant amount of construction and re-development. East First Street from SR104 to the dead end will all be repaved.

Two of the city’s large Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects (DRI) have appeared along East First Street, including the indoor Lake Ontario waterpark and the new construction of a 70-unit mixed-use building, including 3,500 square feet of ground-level commercial space.

“Our proposed east first street redesign project will significantly improve downtown and allow us to replicate the success and progress we’re experiencing in downtown on the west side of the river,” Barlow said. “I appreciate the patience and cooperation from motorists, residents and business owners in the area while the project is under construction.”

Construction is expected to last approximately five weeks. West Second Street from Schuyler to Seneca and East Mohawk Terrace will also be repaved in the coming weeks as part of the project.

For more information on associated “No Parking Zones,” detours or construction, call the City of Oswego Engineering Department at 315-342-8153.

