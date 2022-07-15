OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the start of construction on the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego.

In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to illuminate the historic pedestrian bridge that will feature special lighting and effects to a visually pleasing appearance for residents and visitors, while tying in the bridge to other on-going downtown improvements and events.

In 2019, the city of Oswego completed another special lighting project by illuminating the Varick Dam water falls just south of the O&W Railroad bridge.

“The lighting of the O&W Railroad Pedestrian Bridge will serve as another visual attraction to downtown Oswego, while touching on some of our community’s rich history,” Barlow said. “We have made countless improvements to both our downtown area, and our waterfront, and the lighting of this historic pedestrian bridge is an initiative that will complement the work we have done in both of those areas.”

Barlow also noted he has ordered the pedestrian bridge closed to the public for the duration of construction.

The city of Oswego through a bidding process hired Mexico, New York, based Rombough Electric, Inc to complete the project. Construction begins on Monday, July 18 and is expected to last until early October.

