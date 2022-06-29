Mayor Barlow Announces Start Of Phase II Construction On Cahill Pier Transformation Project

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the city of Oswego has started construction again on the International Cahill Pier transformation project.

The construction project is the second phase of work to be done on the pier as the city works to transform the former industrial pier into a recreational, pedestrian oriented public park including fishing access, a walking trail, a boardwalk, seating areas, additional dock space with electric access, and more.

The Cahill Pier transformation project is part of the nearly $20 million in waterfront improvement projects the city has completed the last five years.

“I’m please to proceed with construction on the Cahill Pier project with Phase II beginning today. The Cahill Pier project will be transformative, serving as a key component to our comprehensive waterfront plan,” Barlow said. “Converting a vacant, underutilized pier into a public park with different amenities adds to our growing list of waterfront improvements and will serve as a real draw for residents and visitors, encouraging them to come to the waterfront and enjoy an afternoon or evening outdoors. I expect this project, once completed, to produce a great return for our community and brings even more unique character and another attraction to the city of Oswego.”

In 2019, the city of Oswego secured $12.6 million from the New York Start Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) in response to the high water and flooding along Lake Ontario – $3.5 million of the funding was allocated to raise and improve Wright’s Landing Marina, and $9.1 million was allocated to transform the former International Pier, now re-named the William S. Cahill Pier, from a vacant parcel of land to a public park.

Last year, the city completed $6 million worth of work to restabilize the pier by installing sheet-piling around the perimeter to prevent erosion.

Now, the city has hired Hannibal-based W.D. Malone to complete Phase II of the project for $5.1 million. The balance of the funding will be funded by federal funds from a FEMA disaster declaration.

Phase II construction is expected to be completed by November. Mayor Barlow said the Oswego Department of Public Works will finish final details for the pier in early spring 2023 followed by a grand opening ceremony.

Barlow also said Phase III of the pier work will begin immediately following phase II, including the construction of a large pavilion to house a bar or restaurant, and more dockage for boats along the west side of the pier.

