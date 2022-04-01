OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will be hosting a two-week medical and essential supplies drive, in partnership with St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church for the people of Ukraine beginning on Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 15.

The drop off bins for supplies will be located on the first floor of City Hall at 13 W. Oneida St., Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is accepting various essential items and medical supplies including first aid kits, diapers, hand sanitizer, personal hygiene kits (toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, shaving cream) and basic health supplies (aspirin, cough medicine, bandages).

All items must be new, unopened, and not expired. At the conclusion of the drive, the city will transport all collected items to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church to be then shipped to the citizens of Ukraine.

“The Oswego community has a long, rich history of stepping up to help those most in need,” Barlow said. “As we watch the events in Ukraine unfold on television, I believe we all feel compelled to help. By conducting a supplies drive at City Hall, we give residents an opportunity to do our small part to help the people of Ukraine,.”

Local organizations looking to coordinate their own collection or add to the city’s supplies drive should contact Mayor Barlow’s office at 315-342-8140 or [email protected].

