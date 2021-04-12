Mayor Barlow Announces Vaccine Clinic April 14 In Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne’s Drugs, has announced another vaccine clinic in Oswego at the McCrobie Civic Center for individuals 18 years old and older on Wednesday, April 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Scheduling is now open.

To schedule an appoint online, visit:

https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21858266&calendarID=5193976

To schedule an appointment by phone, call Oswego City Hall at 315-342-8191. Phone lines are open on weekdays only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be a two dose Moderna clinic. The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake Street in Oswego.

