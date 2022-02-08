OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today new administration appointments for city government.

Barlow has appointed Danielle Hayden as the next Director of Personnel for the City of Oswego.

Hayden previously served in key positions in the Oswego community, including positions at the Oswego County Federal Credit Union as a business development specialist and assistance director for the Greater-Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Hayden also serves on several boards for community organizations and local clubs.

“Danielle Hayden has almost 20 years of successful private sector experience, is well respected throughout the community and I know her valuable experience, expertise and leadership will certainly be an asset to city government. I look forward to working with her at City Hall,” Barlow said.

The City of Oswego Personnel Director handles all Civil Service Law policies and procedures for city government, administers all classifications, salary, and attendance plans, establishes recruitment strategies and testing programs, represents the city on all personnel related matters and oversees the maintenance of all employee personnel records.

The city personnel director also assists the Oswego City School District and Port of Oswego Authority with personnel matters.

“I would like to thank Mayor Barlow for the appointment to this position and to the Oswego Common Council for the upcoming confirmation,” Hayden said. “I have spent 19 years working in the community building and cultivating relationships. I feel my past experiences and skills have prepared me for this role. I look forward to serving my community and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

The appointment of Hayden comes as the current personnel director, Jennifer Reebel, has been tapped as the next city assessor, following the retirement of current city assessor, Susan Gentile. Hayden and Reebel will assume their new positions on February 28 as Gentile retires on March 1

Reebel also thanked Barlow and the Oswego Common Council and said, “I am very excited to take on the challenge of being the next Director of Assessment for the City of Oswego. I plan to administer a very friendly, fair and transparent process, working with residents, along with the Mayor and Common Council, to have a positive impact on the community and move our city in the right direction.”

Both city assessor and personnel director positions require Common Council confirmation. Both individuals received a favorable recommendation following executive session Monday evening by the Common Council. The vote for both positions is scheduled for the February 14 council meeting at 7:30 p.m.

