Mayor Barlow Congratulates Olivia Powers On Making National U.S. Dance Team

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow issued a Certificate of Accomplishment to Olivia Powers, an Oswego resident recently named to the Senior U.S. Dance Team.

At 16 years of age, Olivia is the youngest member of the national team, comprised of women from around the nation. She started dancing at age 4, was a long-time student of Tawn Marie’s Dance Centre in Liverpool and excelled through the ranks of local, regional, and national dancing, including dancing at NBA, WNBA games and several other large events.

Powers also is an academic stand out while never missing a day of school since kindergarten.

Barlow’s Certificate of Accomplishment reads in part, “through pure hard work, dedication and raw talent, Olivia has risen to the top of her game, proudly representing her family and community. On behalf of the Oswego Common Council and the entire Oswego community, the City of Oswego extends a warm congratulations to Ms. Olivia Powers, who, through her great accomplishments, represents Oswego on the national stage and serves as an extreme source of pride for the entire community. The entire community supports you and wishes you the best of luck in all your future endeavors. Congratulations!”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...