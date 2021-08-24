Mayor Barlow Explains Next Steps For His Proposed Budget At Common Council Meeting

OSWEGO – During Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow offered a message regarding his proposed budget for the city in 2022.

During his comments, Barlow said the budget is a “responsible” one that will try to make Oswego an attraction while also prioritizing the needs of the community.

“This budget continues a level of investment that moves our community forward, protects our residents and makes Oswego a more attractive place to live and visit,” Barlow said. “Our strategy, decisions and approach to managing the city thus far have been successful and will continue the same course using this budget as our platform. The 2022 Executive Budget totals $46,173,958 … For the fifth year in a row it calls for no property tax increases, no increase in sewage or water fees and does not use the city fund balance or general reserve funds to balance.”

The Common Council will go through a workshop next Monday to go over the budget, which will be voted on at the next meeting on September 13. The public is urged to come to that meeting and offer their opinion on the budget which was made public on the City’s website. The Common Council may adjust the budget if necessary; however, if it results in a 5% tax increase, it must go to a public referendum, according to Barlow and local laws.

In addition to the budget proposal, the council approved 17 resolutions unanimously with one councilor, John Gosek, excused from the meeting. Some of the resolutions passed include:

Res. 267 to approve minutes from the Common Council meeting held August 9

Res. 270 to approve use of public space to Jane LeBlanc of SUNY Oswego to host a suicide prevention event on Saturday, September 25

Res. 271 to authorize a public hearing on Proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2021 – a local law amending Local Law No. 2 of 2020 – a local law Amending Chapter 170, Nuisance Abatement of the Code of the City of Oswego

Res. 272 to accept a bid submitted by GJD Consulting Services, Inc. for $113,060 for engineering services for the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Blower Improvements Project

Res. 276 to authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for $5,000 to sponsor the CNY Pumpkin Festival

Res. 277 to authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds in the amount of $75,000 to purchase additional parts for the water main and fire hydrant repairs

Res. 281 to authorize City Chamberlain to advance a down payment for watercraft equipment which will be reimbursed by REDI Grant funding

Four of the final five resolutions required more of a briefing from Barlow. Res. 279 approved the sale of four decommissioned incinerators that the city has not used in 20 years, according to Barlow. The sale was for $800. Res. 280 was to pay for and expedite repairs to a staircase that cost $1,800.

“At the request of Councilor [Shawn] Walker from the residents of Simeon Dewitt, they ask that we expedite repairs to a staircase behind Simeon Dewitt that connects the street to the riverwalk, so Councilor Walker organized that to get that done,”Barlow said. “We just need to pay the contractor.”

Res. 282 authorized Barlow to enter into agreements with National Fitness Campaign, LLC for a public outdoor fitness court, part of a program to get more communities outside and exercising. The resolution will combine American Rescue Fund money and other grants to pay for the court.

“This is a project we are looking at for 2022, there are still some details that need to be flushed out. It’s an adult outdoor public fitness court as part of the national fitness campaign, a nation-wide effort … We’ll be using about $100,000 to $130,000 of American Rescue Plan funding. We already have a $30,000 grant to contribute to it, so we’ll enter into agreements to begin the process now and see what happens between now and the end of the year to see if we can make this happen.”

The final resolution, Res. 283, explains the plans moving forward for the budget.

“As Counselor [Rob] Corradino said, the budget is subject to a public hearing, so that public hearing will be held on Monday, September 13, which is our next council meeting,” Barlow said. “And then that night the council will vote on the budget itself and any amendments that they propose.”

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, September 13 at 7:15 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, please click here.

