OSWEGO – At Monday’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Billy Barlow issued a proclamation officially naming October 6-10 Super DIRT Week in the City of Oswego.

Barlow also welcomed the chairman of the Oswego County Legislature, James Weatherup, who made a similar proclamation but for the entire county.

“Racing in Oswego County goes way back,” Weatherup said. “This is a terrific event, great for Oswego County.”

Weatherup himself has special ties to the racing community as he raced in the 1980s as he told the council. Both Weatherup and Barlow said the week would provide an economic impact of more than $12 million in the various activities surrounding the week. Weatherup also urged community members to wear racing attire on October 5 and attend the parade “celebrating DIRT car day” that same day at noon.

After the pair of proclamations, the council went to work on the 14 resolutions at-hand, all of which were approved unanimously. Resolution No. 314 was approved but not before a quick amendment. The resolution approved use of public space to hold a volleyball tournament at Breitbeck Park with the original date set to be October 2-3. Councilor Kevin Hill proposed the amendment to change the date to October 9-10, which was originally the rain date.

Beyond that, the council approved the following:

No. 315 to approve use of public space to the Foundation International Worldwide Ministry to host a prayer service at Washington Square Park on October 8-9

No. 316 to approve use of space to the Buc Boosters to host the Buc Spirit 5K on October 10

No. 317 to authorize a public hearing on housing and community development grant program

No. 319 to accept a donation of an ice machine for the Oswego Fire Department from the Oswego Firefighter’s Benevolent Association of Local 126

The council also approved a trio of budget changes. No. 322 authorized the city chamberlain to transfer funds within the fire department to cover miscellaneous purchases, while No. 323 and 324 authorized the chamberlain to complete budget amendments for the police and fire departments. No. 323 saw the police get $31,011 for new flooring, while No. 324 saw the fire department get $46,149 for miscellaneous firefighting tools and equipment.

Another resolution of significance was No. 321, as it is tied to a holiday staple in Oswego. The resolution authorized Barlow to enter into an agreement with The Ice Farm, Inc. for ice sculptures for the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Event.

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 12 at 7:15 p.m. due to Columbus Day. To view the meeting agenda, please click here.

