Mayor Barlow, Police Union Negotiate New Contract Agreement

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the approval of a new contract for the Oswego Police Department through the Lake City Police Club.

The new agreement was negotiated over the last few months and recently approved by both the police union and the Oswego Common Council. The five-year agreement brings significant changes to department operations including a staffing restructure of the department, the introduction of 12 hour shifts rather than the current eight hour shift and substantial salary increases for every police officer.

The wages for police officers in Oswego will increase on average by approximately 30% over five years. A five-year patrol officer currently makes $67,000. Under the new contract, the same patrol officer will earn $88,000.

In exchange for the increase in wages, the union agreed to other items that would save the city money to help fund the raises. The city and union agreed to eliminate shift differential, holiday pay, changes in overtime call-ins and distribution, an insurance waiver reduction, and an increase in employee health insurance contributions. Monetary payouts for unused sick time were also eliminated for new hires.

Barlow said the switch to 12 hour shifts will allow for more officers on staff at one time, providing better coverage and allowing the city to automatically increase the number of foot patrols, bike patrols, special initiatives and enforcement details that previously were conducted on overtime.

Barlow also noted the 12 hour shift and other contractual changes will drastically reduce department overtime, helping to offset the pay increases.

“I am beyond proud to deliver significant raises to the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our community each and every day,” Barlow said. “The Oswego Police Department is a vital component to our revitalization efforts and have stepped up to do tasks and functions that other police departments don’t do. Simultaneously, police officers around the country have endured challenging times recently and I want our officers to know, without a doubt, the Oswego community backs the blue, respects law enforcement and appreciates their service.”

The new contract received unanimous approval from the Common Council and will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

“This contract is a win for both the members of the LCPC and city residents. Concessions on both sides allowed us to come to a mutually beneficial agreement,” said Kevin Hadcock, President of the Lake City Police Club. “The new schedule will allow us to better serve the community and engage in community outreach. Although we will now be working more hours, the wage adjustments make us competitive against comparable agencies giving us the ability to recruit and retain the best officers. We would like to thank Mayor Barlow for collaborating with the union throughout this process and his continued support of our membership. The members of the LCPC are fortunate to work for a city where the residents and elected officials recognize the important work that we do daily.”

