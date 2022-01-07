OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has now implemented the on-street winter parking ban, prohibiting on-street parking in the city of Oswego from midnight to 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods and 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. in downtown areas.

Free overnight, public parking lots are routinely cleared of snow and available at:

Wright’s Landing Marina Parking Lot

Breitbeck Bell Tower Parking Lot

Cayuga and West First Street Parking Lot (along sidewalk only) Route 48 Parking Lot (South of Post Office)

West Schuyler Street Parking area (along Fence line)

Fort Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Burkle Street Parking Lot

The overnight winter parking ban traditionally runs from December 1 to March 31 but can be placed on and off at the mayor’s discretion. Barlow said once the ban is put in place, he will leave it on until snow events appear to end for the season.

“I’m pleased to make it this far into winter before having to put the winter parking ban in effect and pledge to lift the ban as soon as I feel it to be safe and appropriate,” Barlow said “I thank our residents for their cooperation and kindly ask folks to give our plow operators plenty of space so they can safely and efficiently do their job.”

Oswego residents can monitor the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page for parking updates or enroll in the City of Oswego text messaging notification system to receive phone text messages on city updates and emergency notification at https://oswegony.alertmedia.com/public

For questions regarding winter parking passes, public parking lots, or the winter parking ban, residents should call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-343-5055.

