Mayor Barlow Thanks Public For Assistance In Identifying Breitbeck Park Vandals

OSWEGO – On September 7, 2021, it was reported to the Oswego Police Department that someone had ripped out and stolen several flowers from a newly renovated area of Breitbeck Park causing damage to the area.

Upon investigation, police determined that Milton Ebersole and Theresa Hildebrand, both of Central Square, were the persons responsible for stealing the flowers.

On September 9, 2021, officers ultimately located and arrested Ebersole and Hildebrand charging them both with petit larceny (a misdemeanor), criminal mischief (a misdemeanor) and conspiracy (b misdemeanor).

“I’d like to thank the many members of the public at the park that day who reached out directly to my office to provide photos and information allowing us to identify these two imbeciles for vandalizing our park and destroying the great work of city employees,” Barlow said. “Luckily, Oswego residents take pride in their community, especially Breitbeck Park, and immediately reported their ignorant actions. I’m grateful to the Oswego Police Department for following up on the information to hold these people accountable and hopefully prevent something like this from happening again in the future.”

Ebersole and Hildebrand were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket due back to Oswego City Court on September 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

