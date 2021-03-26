OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has hired four new firefighters to fill positions vacated due to retirements and upcoming retirements.
The new recruits recently started working at the Oswego Fire Department after being hired by Mayor Billy Barlow and Fire Chief Randy Griffin and will start training at the fire academy on April 5.
The new firefighters include Jacob Henson, Samantha Hooper, Evan Montalbano, and Hayden Turk.
Didn’t Barlow layoff a whole bunch of Oswego fire fighters when he first got into office? Made huge stink about it if I remember correctly. Then hires more?
When that happened I said it sounded personal. And that just made it pretty obvious.