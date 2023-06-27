OSWEGO, NY – Men who might be a little too old to play for the Oswego River Hawks have the opportunity to play weekly pick-up lacrosse at Fort Ontario starting next Monday, July 3.

No teams? No problem. Players will split up each week and play for an hour, from 8:30-9:30 p.m. each Monday night through the month of July. Not true box lacrosse – this is just sticks, helmets, and gloves.

Full box goalie pads will be available each week for anyone who would like to pad up.

If there is a good response, next summer might see an organized team or even local league.

To register, go to www.oswegolacrosseclub.org. Those registered will also be given free admission to any remaining Oswego River Hawks home games.

Questions? Contact Dan Witmer ([email protected]) or Doc Nelson ([email protected]).

