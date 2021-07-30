OSWEGO – Cheers to 100 Years! Morningstar Residential Care Center celebrated Mary Olin’s 100th birthday with a celebration in her honor.

Residents gathered with Morningstar’s activity staff to wish Mary a happy birthday and enjoy a party complete cake, ice cream and refreshments.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services. For more information you may contact them at (315) 342-4790 or visit them online at www.morningstarcares.com.

