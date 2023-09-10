Music Hall Launches Its 46th Season In September With The Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band

OSWEGO COUNTY– Oswego Music Hall launches its 2023-24 season featuring the immensely talented and crowd favorite, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band on Saturday, September 16. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7:00.

Two-time SAMMY winners, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass is one of CNY’s oldest and best-loved bluegrass bands. More than just bluegrass, their music is influenced by many other acoustic traditions such as country, folk, gospel, and Celtic.

From the smooth, warm vocals of lead singer John Delaney and tight harmonies with his son Jonathan, to Nick Piccininni’s smokin’ banjo and fiddle playing, fans are treated to a musical experience that sets toes to tapping!

View a video from last year at the Oswego Music Hall: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWyeLEm-B8k.

More information may be found on the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelaneyBrothersBluegrass/.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The season continues on September 30 when Scott Cook will perform with John McConnell opening. In 2007, Albertan songwriter Scott Cook quit his job teaching kindergarten in Taiwan and moved into a minivan. He’s made his living as a troubadour ever since, touring almost incessantly across Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, averaging 150 shows and a dozen summer festivals a year, and releasing seven albums of plainspoken, keenly observant verse along the way.

“He sings his heart and soul, and in doing so lets light flood into your own…A good eye for imagery, a gentle human touch, a wry sense of humour, a whole lot of integrity, a warm rugged voice… Truly one of Woody Guthrie’s children,” RnR Magazine. Further information and videos are found at https://scottcook.net/shows.

John McConnell is an Oswego, NY-based singer/songwriter, whose own brand of, “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. Brandishing an untrained finger-style approach to the guitar, McConnell’s sound and feel is unique, identifiable and will likely find you head-bobbing or toe-tapping in your seat. John has been in the trenches of the CNY music scene for nearly two decades and, since 2003, has played thousands of gigs from Upstate NY to NYC to LA and other spots along the way. More information including videos may be found at https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyMcTunes/.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore. Tickets are cash or check only at the door.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available at reasonable prices.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2023 Music Hall Events Calendar

National Stage 46th season begins

Fall Season

Sept. 16 Delaney Bros. Bluegrass

Sept 30 Scott Cook w/ John McConnell opening

Oct 21 Leslie Mendelson

Nov. 4 John Byrne Band

18 Mike Powell

Dec. 2 Rough and Tumble w/ Mark Wahl opening

