OSWEGO, NY – Diane Benedetto, National Grid jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices her drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow for OCO nighttime golf tournament. National Grid has signed on as a Gold Level Sponsor for the event.

The Glow for OCO golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the “OCO, Where Giving Grows” initiative which focuses on nurturing a healthy, equitable, inclusive community for individuals and families as they grow from poverty to self-sufficiency.

OCO’s Glow for OCO glow in the dark golf tournament will be held Friday, August 25 at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego. For information on OCO’s Glow for OCO Golf Tournament contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

