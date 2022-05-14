OSWEGO – Ahoy, there! Calling all would-be mariners to the annual Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

This free event is open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St., Oswego.

New this year, representatives from the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries (NMS) under National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will be ‘on deck’ to offer people an opportunity to learn about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

“NOAA is pleased to partner with the Maritime Museum on this event,” said Great Lakes Regional Coordinator Ellen Brody, of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, Eastern Region. “We have been working together on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary for the last few years, but this festival gives us another opportunity to visit the Port City and meet the greater Oswego community.

“We are particularly excited to bring out our Oculus headsets for the event,” she added. “This platform allows people to explore NOAA’s underwater sanctuary resources through the magic of virtual reality.”

Visitors will also be able to watch representatives build a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from a kit which will then be displayed when finished. In addition, members of the local NMS Advisory Council will join NOAA representatives to talk to people about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and answer questions. They will speak about their efforts to promote this proposed sanctuary and others like it across the country.

Created in October 1972, the National Marine Sanctuary System celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. There are 15 marine sanctuaries and two marine monuments across the U.S. today. Together, they encompass more than 620,000 square miles of Great Lakes and oceanic waters.

New York Sea Grant (NYSG) – one of 34 university-based programs under NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program – is also marking its 50th anniversary. NYSG is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. Since November 1971, NYSG has represented a statewide network of integrated research, education and extension services promoting coastal community economic vitality, environmental sustainability and citizen awareness and understanding about the State’s marine and Great Lakes resources.

NYSG representatives welcome visitors to stop by their display to “learn how to be safe, legal and environmentally-friendly on New York’s fabulous waters,” according to Coastal Recreation and Tourism Specialist David G. White II, with NYSG, Oswego, New York.

“We also have information for people about the best way to prevent transporting invasive aquatic species, how to respond to weather-related boating and beach hazards and, of course, this event is a great opportunity to remind them that wearing a life jacket can save their life,” he added.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet underwater sonar and ROV specialists Captain Tim Caza and Dennis Gerber. They will showcase their latest shipwreck discoveries and ROV equipment near the Museum’s Derrick Boat 8.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is coming up on a milestone anniversary as well. Founded in June of 1982, the museum is a showcase for 400 years of Lake Ontario maritime heritage.

“In honor of this festival, we will unveil our latest temporary display, ‘The Harborfest Exhibit: Celebrating the Visual Arts Legacy of Oswego’s Prized Annual Event Through Posters’,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the Maritime Museum. “Our fleet will be open for tours and the National Historical Landmark, the World War II tugboat LT-5 will host dockside presentations.

“This event is a great opportunity for people to come out and learn about all the waterfront has to offer,” she continued. “Visitors can walk about and explore the Historic Maritime District, enjoy family-friendly activities and entertainment, and meet experienced mariners who can talk to them about how to experience this majestic waterfront safely.”

Previously billed as an annual waterfront open house, the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival is part of National Safe Boating Week that runs from Saturday, May 21 to Friday, May 27.

In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego City Fire Department, and the Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York will all be on site with displays, boats and safety demonstrations.

A music performance by “Morris and the Hepcats” is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Colloca Winery will be on site at that time as well as several food trucks. Visitors can bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

This event is sponsored in part by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, New York Sea Grant, the Port of Oswego Authority and the City of Oswego.

Parking is in the lot on Lake Street, across from Gibby’s Pub. Handicap parking is provided on the west pier.

For more information about the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival or the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, visit www.hlwmm.org or call the museum at 315-342-0480. To learn more about New York Sea Grant, go to https://nyseagrant.org/. For details about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

