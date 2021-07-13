OSWEGO – To ensure that visitors and boaters enjoying the Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina can practice sun safety Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) has partnered with the City of Oswego to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety.

The City of Oswego recently implemented a sun safety policy at Wright’s Marina which focuses on implementing environmental change through policy efforts to encourage and enhance sun safety.

For the convenience of visitors and through the efforts of the newly implemented sun safety policy, Wright’s Landing Marina and OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program has installed sunscreen stations at the restrooms, the new visitor’s center and gift shop. The sunscreen is available free of charge to all patrons of the marina to encourage sun safe behaviors.

The sun safety policy at Wright’s Landing Marina promotes the following basic personal strategies for preventing skin cancer for visitors.

• Wear full-body coverage clothing when outside in sunlight including four-inch full brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and full-length pants (weather permitting).

• Use sunglasses that state they protect from 100% UVA & UVB. A UV-protective coating can be added to prescription glasses.

• Apply full-spectrum (UVA & UVB) sunscreen (SPF 15 or greater) to exposed skin 30 minutes before going outside in the sun.

• Reduce exposure to sunlight between 10 AM and 4 PM (10 AM to 3 PM during the winter), when feasible.

• Play in shaded areas, when practical.

• Seek shade when outside in the sun.

Additionally, Wright’s Landing Marina will consider the availability of shade for visitors when planning on-site outdoor activities such as community events, festivals, or sports competitions; make shade available for visitors in high-use recreation areas where feasible; and provide Sun Safety information at the Boater Access and Welcome Center Lobby. Visitors will be encouraged and reminded to practice basic personal strategies for preventing skin cancer through on-site communications such as verbal reminders, signage, and brochures at strategic locations throughout the marina.

“Whether enjoying a sunny day at the marina or out on the lake it’s easy to take for granted how long your skin has been exposed to the damaging UV rays of the sun,” said Leanna Cleveland, Coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities. “Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. The sun’s UV rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes, but with the proper safety precautions you can protect yourself against skin cancer.”

“Our partnership with the City of Oswego has been wonderful,” continued Cleveland. “In addition to the new sunscreen stations at Wright’s Landing Marina we have also installed sunscreen stations by the pavilion in Breitbeck Park and the new splash pad. The Cancer Prevention in Action program focuses on educating community members on what they can do to prevent cancer. I appreciate that Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and the city’s leaders have partnered with us to support our efforts and promote sun safety to the city’s residents and visitors.”

“I’m thrilled to once again partner with Leanna and the folks at OCO to raise awareness about sun safety and cancer prevention in the Oswego community,” Barlow said. “The free sun screen stations we have installed at the marina and other city parks provide residents with the opportunity to access proper protection from the sun while they enjoy our wonderful improvements and amenities. Moving forward, we’ll continue to work with OCO and other community partners to develop ways to better protect city residents and promote good health and wellness practices throughout the community.”

Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

