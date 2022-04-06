OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of April 5, 2022, with several members of the public in attendance, when it discussed several items, including energy performance, security concerns and the budget for the next academic year.

Before the regular board meeting, the audit committee heard from Jimmy Chalfee from the internal auditing firm regarding risk assessment. Chalfee noted that most areas of concern fall into the moderate risk category.

Chalfee then detailed the methodology behind the scoring of various areas of assessment, saying that payroll was the largest segment of the district’s expenditures. The audit committee also discussed the possibility of the district’s data being affected by cybercriminals.

The Board of Education meeting followed, with all members present except Linda Sereno and student representative Zachary DeMott.

A member of the public addressed the board, stating her concern that the district should do more to protect the mental health of students, especially in light of the pandemic.

Board of Education items A-F were passed unanimously.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III began his report by congratulating students participating in the recent Battle of the Books competition, and also offering kudos to students and staff involved in the musical “Annie-Kids!”

Calvin then discussed the proposed energy performance contract with a representative of King and King architects joining the meeting virtually. The board was informed regarding the process of an energy audit, and a savings of $3.8 million was estimated, based on a variety of energy saving modifications such as making the switch to LED lighting and other upgrades.

Board member Pamela Dowd commented that it makes “perfect sense” to move forward with this assessment as long as work was being done in the buildings.

When the affordability of this survey was questioned by board member Dr. James McKenzie, the King and King representative stated that the cost would be reimbursed by state aid. Calvin suggested that there may be grants available to help with the cost.

The board agreed to continue to explore the possibility of utilizing an energy performance contract.

Calvin then moved the meeting in the direction of a security concern facing the district, that being the need for additional cameras in and around the stadium. Calvin noted that some “blind spots” have been discovered.

The cost of the upgrade would be approximately $60,000. Calvin recommended that the district utilize the Smart School Bond Act Funds, which will cover 100% of the cost of the additional cameras.

Calvin then began a discussion regarding the preliminary budget, mentioning that the district does not expect to see a large difference in available state aid. The New York state budget has not yet passed, so there are still some questions regarding funding.

“Here we go again,” Calvin said. “ Another year that we don’t have it on time.”

Calvin then presented to the board details of the district’s administrative budget. 85% percent of the administrative budget is allocated to salaries and benefits, according to Calvin. The proposed budget sees an increase of $777,029.00 in the administrative sector.

Executive Director of Business and Finance Nancy Squires then explained the budget items line by line, noting increases and decreases.

Calvin said that the proposed budget results in a zero percent increase in taxes. Board member Dr. James McKenzie once again advised the board to “tap the brakes” and consider lowering the tax levy. Calvin countered that with necessary increases to salary and benefit costs, a zero percent tax increase is a realistic target.

Calvin said the planned closing of the Nine Mile One reactor will have an effect on the district’s future finances, and that this must be planned for in budgeting. The budget will be finalized on April 19, 2022, a public hearing will take place on May 3, 2022, and the vote will commence on May 17, 2022. The voters will decide on a proposed budget of $96,920,846 and a bus expenditure of $1,303,000.

Calvin then presented detailed explanations of the funding of new positions discussed at several previous meetings, including the position of Assistant Superintendent. The district will see a large number of retirements this year, helping with the calculations, along with expected grants.

“We are trying to make an impact across the district,” Calvin said. “We will need some extra hands to do it.”

Items A-C on the Consent agenda passed unanimously. Items A-C, items D-M and N-S on the Personnel agenda passed unanimously. Items A-H on the Finance agenda passed unanimously.

Calvin then read a report from student representative Zach DeMott, stating that a discussion with Mr. Lanigan regarding student lunches is forthcoming, and encouraging support for spring sports teams. DeMott noted that Spirit Week is underway.

Board member Pamela Dowd wished a happy spring break to staff and students, speaking in the Items From the Board portion of the meeting.

“Come back recharged and refreshed for the best part of the year,” Dowd said. “Thank you all.”

