OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met yesterday morning, July 1. The meeting was a combined organizational meeting and regular board meeting.

Board members Sean Onmacht and Dr. James McKenzie did not attend the meeting.

Attorney Timothy Crisafulli was introduced to the board and performed the duties of administering the oath of office to the Superintendent, new board members and the president and vice president of the board. Crisafulli remarked that one of the new board members, David Crisafulli, is his brother, and that he felt it a special honor to swear him in. David Crisafulli has served the OCSD for 42 years.

Dr. Heidi Sweeny was also sworn in as a member of the board.

Board member Pamela Dowd nominated Dr. Lisa Glidden for the position of president. The resolution was seconded by board member Tom Ciappa and passed unanimously. Glidden was then sworn in by Attorney Crisafulli.

Dowd then nominated Tom Ciappa for the position of Vice President of the BOE. This resolution also passed unanimously, and Ciappa was sworn in by Attorney Crisafulli.

Items 1-14 on the recommended actions of the board meeting passed unanimously. A detailed list of these items can be found in the minutes of the meeting.

The board next addresses appointments for four committees, Policy, Facilities, Audit and Visitation. Crisafulli offered his services to the Facilities Committee, where he will join Ciappa.

Dowd stepped up for the Policy and Audit Committee. Newly elected President Glidden joined the Visitation committee.

The appointment of an attorney to represent the district was tabled until the next meeting.

The acceptance of the district organizational chart passed unanimously.

Maura Dempsey was selected as student representative to the board for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III offered a brief Superintendents report to the board, beginning by thanking students and staff for a successful school year.

“Lots of good things happened with and for our students,” Calvin said.

Calvin then spoke to the board regarding the individual recommended for the position of Assistant Superintendent, Amanda Caldwell. Calvin said that Caldwell comes highly recommended, and that she brings a wealth of education and experience. Caldwell is currently the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Humanities at Liverpool Central School District. Caldwell was present at Monday’s meeting, and she addressed the board and thanked Calvin for placing his faith in her as the best candidate for the position.

“I am honored and excited to take the position…I think that there is a lot of good work to be done here…I am very familiar with Dr. Karen Humphrey and Lisa Carter…Lisa and I did our CAS work together, so I feel that I am joining a really productive team, and I am looking forward to growing professionally and the challenges of the job and hopefully moving the district forward for our staff and students,” Caldwell said.

All items on the Consent Agenda passed unanimously.

All items on the Personnel Agenda passed unanimously.

Items 1-8 on the finance agenda passed unanimously.

On the Items From the Board Agenda, board member Dowd encouraged all faculty and staff to enjoy the summer vacation, and to come back in September, “refreshed and ready to go for an exciting, new, positive school year.”

