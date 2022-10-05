OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of October 4, 2022, with all members present.

With no speakers present to address the board, they moved to the agenda, approving a revision to the instructional school calendar.

Moving to the superintendent’s report, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III and several other officials moved to a table across from the board and began with congratulations to the OHS Marching Buccaneers on the recent 43rd annual Pageant of Bands.

Calvin also mentioned the recent Rachel’s Challenge, an anti-bullying program, which saw the participation of nearly 200 OHS students. Calvin described this as a “transformational day” in which students learned to see the value in others. Calvin then spoke of the Read To Them Initiative, a program designed to encourage reading with adult support.

Calvin then continued a discussion on a topic brought forth at the last OCSD Board meeting, the results of a Study of the District’s operation.

Beginning with labor relations data, Calvin displayed a graphic outlining the number of anticipated retirements, and stated that the District would continue to provide necessary programs, despite the number of upcoming retirements, through a process of “attrition.”

Moving on to Real Estate Data, Calvin discussed several new housing projects in the district, and the effect on student population that may come with the increase in available housing units. Calvin projected that this would result in 79 students residing in these developments, with 64 already enrolled in the District. That stated, Calvin noted that this situation could change.

“Who knows what could happen four or five years down the road,” Calvin said.

Calvin then moved to student data, briefly recounting the results of 12 studies performed over the years, to assist the District in utilizing its facilities and staff effectively. Calvin said that a “plethora” of information has been gathered by these studies. Several of the studies centered on the decline in enrollment that the district has been seeing.

Calvin said that the enrollment continues to decline, but at a slower rate than seen in past years. There are 3514 students enrolled in the OCSD, with elementary class sizes similar or smaller to surrounding districts.

Calvin then discussed Thought Exchange, a data and input gathering tool used by the district to assess the opinions of the community. With regard to the repurposing of Frederick Leighton School, approximately 50% of those polled felt that this was a high priority issue.

Maintaining small class sizes was noted as a high priority among those responding to the survey, as well as concern relating to whether or not newly hired personnel would have a positive effect on student performance. Redistricting was also frequently shown as a concern by those responding.

Calvin said that the results of the survey would be made public, as a part of the district’s transparency effort. Calvin said that some more information on this topic would be shared at the next OCSD board meeting.

Calvin said that the Community Focus Group would meet on October 15, 2022, and that those interested in participating should contact the district office.

Calvin then moved the discussion to the Funding of Reserves, noting a surplus of $4.8 million, due mainly to an increase in state aid.

On the Consent Agenda, items A and B passed unanimously.

On the Curriculum Agenda, items A and B passed unanimously.

On the Personnel Agenda, items A through L passed unanimously.

On the Finance Agenda,items A through O passed, with Board member Dr. James McKenzie opposed to items K through O.

Student representative Maura Dempsey announced the upcoming homecoming festivities, noting that some traditions put on hold by the pandemic would return. Dempsey also noted that there have been many issues with the student laptop computers, but that the technology department has been making progress with the problems.

The board then moved to executive session to discuss the work performance of an individual.

