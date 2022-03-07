OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District is now accepting applications for Universal Pre-K (UPK)

classes for the 2022-2023 school year.

The program is free to all children residing within the district who turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2022.

There are 8 half-day sessions and 1 full-day session. The half day sessions are offered in the Kingsford, Minetto, Fitzhugh and Riley elementary schools. Morning sessions are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon sessions are 12:45 to 3:15 p.m.

The full day session is 9 to 3:20 p.m. at Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Busing is available, courtesy of district drivers, on their regular bus runs in the morning and afternoon. Please note that there is no mid-day busing.

Registration for the half-day sessions continues through the fall. Registration for full-day session continues until April 1, 2022 or until sessions are full. A proof of residency and child’s recent physical is required for attendance.

If you are interested in registering your child for Pre-K, please call the office at 315-341-2012 and leave your name, address, child’s name and birth date. You will be mailed an application and registration packet. After completing the packet, you can drop off the completed packet with the required paperwork in the drop box outside of the entrance to the Education Center by the playground at Leighton Elementary School.

The hours for drop off are 8 a.m. to 3:30pm. Applications are also available on the Oswego City School District’s website at www.oswego.org.

There will be an Open House from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at each of the elementary buildings. Children are welcome to accompany parents but are not required to attend. This is an opportunity for parents to tour the classrooms and learn more about the UPK program.

The program offers a curriculum in accordance with NYS guidelines and is aligned with the school district’s curriculum. It offers language and arts as well as cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. Learning is achieved through fun-filled, age-appropriate activities. The program is offered in collaboration with the First Step Universal Pre-k LTD agency. For more information, call 315-598-2610.

