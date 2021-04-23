OSWEGO – Having met with a committee of community stakeholders Thursday morning, the Oswego City School District announced it would move forward with plans that will see more students return four days per week this coming Monday.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said the meeting with shareholders went well and thanked the volunteers for their time and feedback.

“We were happy to get this important input and ultimately satisfy our final state requirement to getting students back for more days in person beginning next week,” Calvin said. “Monday will be a very exciting day for us.”

Under its new plan which will begin Monday, April 26, OCSD elementary school schedules would be extended by about an hour each day and secondary students at Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School by roughly an hour more.

Elementary school students, grades pre-K through sixth at OCSD, opting for the in-person model will go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with a half-day of live-streamed learning on Wednesday with the other half asynchronous learning, Calvin said. He added that students may still opt for fully virtual learning.

Due to transportation requirements, officials said there were some needed changes to the elementary schedules. Riley and Leighton will start their days at 8:35 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. The other three, Fitzhugh, Minetto and Kingsford Park, will begin at 9:35 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Grades seven through 12 would remain in its current two days per week hybrid model due to state guidelines, Calvin said. When not in-person, students will have their classes live-streamed with Wednesdays operating the same as elementary schools with half live and half asynchronous.

Some members of the community committee gave feedback expressing the desire for five days per week learning, something Calvin said the district is looking to implement in the fall to start the 2021-22 year.

“The CDC guidance will continually be reviewed to help us in the planning for that,” Calvin said.

School officials said parents should receive revised transportation schedules in the mail throughout the weekend, and those who do not receive theirs should contact the transportation department at 315-341-2900.

The new plan and Calvin’s letter from Thursday can be viewed on the district website, Oswego.org.

