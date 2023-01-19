OSWEGO – A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit.

The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.

“This was such a great opportunity for our students,” OHS science teacher Jason Guild said. “They were able to see some high-tech equipment that is typically only used to chase tornadoes and severe weather in the plains.”

The DOW will be in the area for the rest of the month as SUNY Oswego meteorology Professor Dr. Scott Steiger and his students are using it to study thundersnow. They’ll use it to collect data and images that would otherwise be unmeasurable.

