OSWEGO – Several Oswego City School District students were recently recognized for their artwork submitted to the Central New York Scholastic Art Awards and the Oswego County Student Art Show & Competition.

Evelyn Ellis received a Gold Key award for her digital art piece titled “Dandy Dog Dragon,” Marshall Pryor was awarded a Silver Key for “Hurricane,” a printmaking piece, Basil Miller was awarded a Silver Key for “Heartbreak,” a digital creation, and Leah Dykas, Celeste Mulcahey, Emma Pauldine-Little and Ren Lacy received honorable mention for their pieces submitted to the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards.

Several OCSD students also received recognition for their pieces submitted to the 27th annual Oswego County Student Art Show & Competition. Nyah Pinzer (“Pondering,”) Maggie Jerred (“Grand Budapest Hotel”) and Dean Darling (“My Dream Home”) took home first place for their artwork. Additional accolades went to Marshall Pryor who earned second place for “Hurricane” and Emma Pauldine-Little who received third place for her painting titled “He’s Hungry.” Ren Lacy was awarded the Port City Copy Center Special award for her digital art piece titled “SciFi.” Students who received honorable mention were Leah Dykas, Scott LaPage Swindells, Sophia Brauckmann, Basil Miller, Kylee Ryan, Peyton Bond and Romello Velazquez.

“I can’t put into words how proud I am of our student artists,” Oswego High School Art Teacher Billie Jo Peterson said. “To receive these prestigious awards, after the thousands of entries that were placed across the region and county, just shows how incredibly talented our Oswego student artists are.”

