Oswego Bookmobile Announces 2022 Summer Schedule

OSWEGO – Summer readers are sure to enjoy a good book when Oswego Bookmobile drives into their neighborhoods this summer. The Bookmobile program begins on July 5, 2022 and ends on August 19, 2022.

The Bookmobile has a fantastic selection of new, popular books. Children up to 18 years of age receive a free book and a healthy snack each time they visit the Bookmobile. Literacy specialists help children choose books they can read independently.

Regular programming resumes for 2022 with more stops added back in and children will be able to get on the bookmobile to choose a book.

The program runs four days a week:

Mondays: Leighton School, Fort Ontario Pool, East Park

Tuesdays: Kingsford Park School, Hamilton Homes, Breitbeck Park, West Park

Wednesdays: Fitzhugh Park School, Hillcrest Trailer Park, Hill Top Trailer Park, Maiden Lane Trailer Park

Fridays: SUNY Oswego Children’s Center, Little Lukes, Oak Hill Park, Scriba Town Park

The 2022 Summer Reading Theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.”

Week One: Books are a “Treasure Map” to the World

Week Two: “Dive” into a Good Book

Week Three: Sail the Seven Seas with a Great Book

Week Four: Books are our Earthly Treasures

Week Five: Catch the “Wave”-Read!

Week Six: Navigate “Unchartered” Waters with an Awesome Book

Week Seven: Life’s a “Beach”-Read!

Oswego Bookmobile will also be at Movies in the Park at East Park on Wednesday June 29 for Encanto and Wednesday August 24 for Raya and the Last Dragon. Movies in the Park is sponsored by Oswego County Federal Credit Union. With funds donated by OCFCU, Oswego Bookmobile will have movie themed books available for readers! Look for Oswego Bookmobile at the 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 3 and at Harborfest Children’s Area on July 29 and 30.

Oswego Bookmobile brings its summer literacy program to neighborhoods in partnership with Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and SUNY Oswego. Oswego Bookmobile is able to offer its literacy program thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers and with funding from many grant giving organizations, local businesses, corporate donors, and donations from citizens who support literacy in our community.

