Oswego Bookmobile Announces Grant Awards From Oswego City County Youth Bureau For Summer 2021 Driving Books Home Literacy Program

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile submitted proposals to Oswego City-County Youth Bureau for the 2021 Mini-Grant program to fund a 300 hour Americorps Volunteer Manager position for the seven-week summer literacy program as well as a proposal for the 2021 Youth Development Grant to fund the purchase of engaging STEAM activity supplies and high interest titles.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Oswego Bookmobile is committed to providing STEAM activities for the whole family.

Oswego City-County Youth Bureau awarded Oswego Bookmobile $1,000 for the Americorps Volunteer Manager proposal and $5,000 for the Youth Development Grant High Interest Titles and STEAM Activities proposal.

Oswego Bookmobile is proud to partner with Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in providing free activities for area children during the summer months when school is out.

Grace Hoffman applied for and was awarded the Americorps position with Oswego Bookmobile. With this position Oswego Bookmobile is better able to coordinate volunteer staffing at all Oswego Bookmobile events including arranging special appearances in addition to the summer program.

Hope Mazuroski, Program Committee, and Kathy Mantaro, Program Committee Chair, developed seven weekly STEAM activity Grab & Go kits focused on engaging the whole family. Hope and Angela Herrera, the 2021 Literacy Assistant, built the bags and managed reservations and distribution at the weekly sites.

The Oswego Bookmobile delivers free books, STEAM activities, and healthy snacks to children in their neighborhoods during their seven-week summer literacy program. Literacy Specialists assist children in selecting books they want to read at their own independent reading level. The Literacy specialists follow up with kids on their next visit.

Oswego Bookmobile is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Our mission is to empower children to be lifelong readers by providing access to free books when school is out. Oswego Bookmobile is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.

