Oswego Celebrates Arrival of Christmas Season With Tree Lighting Extravaganza

OSWEGO – A large crowd of hardy revelers gathered at the Oswego City Hall to welcome Santa and ceremonially light the city’s Christmas tree on the evening of Saturday, November 27.

A stiff wind blowing in from Lake Ontario, accompanied by occasional snow squalls, did not in any way deter the many children and adults, who followed the Oswego tradition of bundling up and heading out into whatever Mother Nature throws at the Port City.

Horse drawn wagon rides, ice sculpting demonstrations, and a stage offering musical entertainment were just a few of the many attractions available to bring holiday cheer to the crowd as the time to light the tree and enjoy a fireworks show drew nearer.

Children sat for photos on giant chairs carved from clear, solid ice as parents and friends snapped away and marveled at the young folks’ ability to not slide off of the slippery sculptures.

A long line snaked its way up the steps of City Hall, as little people with big lists patiently waited for their turn to whisper into Santa’s ear, most of them reminding St. Nick of their constant efforts to behave in a way that he would approve of.

The mostly local crowd was also made up of a few visitors from surrounding counties.

Courtney Higgins and her family drove up from Lafayette, New York to join in the festivities.

“I grew up in Oswego, and I am always looking for a reason to come back,” Higgins said.

Making her hometown familiar to her children is important to her.

“This is such a friendly town, and I want them to understand why I love it here so much,” Higgins said.

As the hands of the clock approached 6 p.m. electricity filled the air and the crowd gathered around the brightly lit stage and waited for Mayor Billy Barlow to appear and lead the countdown for the lighting of the towering tree.

Right on time, Mayor Billy Barlow stepped into the spotlight wearing a festive jacket, and thanked the many groups and individuals that made the event a reality. Ten seconds were counted away by a chorus of voices, and then the switch was thrown and the brilliant lights came to life on the huge evergreen, signalling the start of the countdown for the arrival of Christmas Day.

Precisely ten minutes after the tree came to life, the sky exploded with color and light as fireworks launched from Oswego’s Pedestrian Bridge showered the riverfront with a brilliant display. Small children were hoisted onto the shoulders of proud parents to see the shells explode over Oswego, the streaming colors reflected in the rushing waters of the rain- swollen river.

The sound of a multitude of explosions echoed off of the masonry walls of the buildings lining West First Street as the grand finale signaled an end to the holiday evening.

Heading back to the car for the short trip home, Fulton, New York, resident Jim Bellows said, “The kids were having so much fun, I barely noticed the cold.”

Draft horses don’t mind the chill photo by Michael Johnson photo by Michael Johnson Happy faces on the train ride photo by Michael Johnson Ice sculpting is chilly work! photo by Michael Johnson A salute to Haunnakah photo by Michael Johnson A visit with Santa photo by Michael Johnson Hot cocoa and snacks to warm a cold evening photo by Michael Johnson Fireworks over Oswego photo by Michael Johnson Fireworks explode over Oswego’s Christmas Tree photo by Michael Johnson

