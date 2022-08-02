OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “kids community yard sale.”

This will be held at Breitbeck Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be keeping all their proceeds to teach them the value of a dollar. Oswego Rotary will be there doing a kid’s bike raffle. Oswego Police will have the K-9 dog there doing demonstrations and OFD will be there to talk about fire safety.

Please come and support the kids as they sell their un-used and un-wanted items. Over 25 tables will be participating.

Any questions, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

