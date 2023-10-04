Oswego City School District Board Meeting October 3rd, 2023

In a meeting convened on the evening of October 3, 2023, the Oswego City School District Board of Education discussed

After a short discussion regarding the District’s Code of Conduct, new Superintendent Dr. Raymond Kilmer III stated that the District will begin reviewing the Code of Conduct annually and that this will be done during the Summer break, to be prepared for the upcoming school year.

Reporting to the Board, Kilmer stated that he has been busy getting to know the district by visiting the buildings and attending open house events. Kilmer also thanked “Community Partners” for welcoming him in his new role and making him feel at home in the Oswego area.

Board member Kristen Norfleet reported that the Visitation Committee had begun its tour of the District’s buildings by visiting Kingsford Park Elementary and that Principal Dr. Mary Volkomer expressed concern regarding the building’s windows, which apparently leak given the right combination of rain and wind direction. The Buildings and grounds staff are presently addressing this issue frequently. Norfleet suggested that window replacement in this building should be part of the District’s next capital Improvement plan.

All items on the Consent agenda passed unanimously.

All items on the Personnel Agenda passed unanimously.

All items on the Finance Agenda passed unanimously.

Student Representative Michael Paestella addressed the Board, stating his concern with a recently discussed proposal regarding charging an admission fee to school sporting events. Paestella said that after discussing this with a number of students, he felt that this was not the best approach.

Paestella also asked the Board to produce a “Concrete” answer to the lack of student Wi-Fi in the High School. He said that students do not understand the reasoning for the lack of Wi-Fi and that clarifying this would bring about a positive result.

Board member Kristen Norfleet questioned the District’s sports bussing protocol, stating that she sees some inefficient use of transportation resources and that she feels that the District could be more efficient in its use of buses to and from sporting events. Superintendent Kilmer showed his support of the transportation staff.

“Tom (Transportation Director Thomas Gunn) and the transportation department have done an absolutely fantastic job of juggling the many demands of transportation while trying to get students to dozens and dozens of different activities.” Kilmer said.

Kilmer also said that no decisions were made “Arbitrarily.”

