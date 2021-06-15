OSWEGO – In Monday’s Common Council meeting, all 22 resolutions (No. 184-204) were passed unanimously in 7-0 votes.

Of the resolutions, No. 188 approved use of public space for the Oswego Bookmobile Summer Program. On Monday, Mayor Billy Barlow also announced a $15,000 grant for the Bookmobile, which is slated to purchase a new ADA accessible bus with WiFi.

Another major resolution was No. 200, which authorized City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the code enforcement contracted services account for the demolition of 285 Duer St., 297 E. 9th St. and 30 Sheldon Ave. This will result in the demolition of three structures that Councilor Shawn Walker of the fourth ward urged to be removed.

“I’d just like to thank people for hopefully supporting this because there are some eye sores in the fourth ward that really need to be taken down,” Walker said.

Several other entities around the city also saw budget adjustments, including the community garden and a pair of local hockey rinks. Resolution 199 authorized City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment to the code enforcement contracted services account for clearing and rebuilding the community garden.

Previously, the garden project was allocated $25,000 for an overall facelift, including replacing existing garden beds among others. Resolution 197 authorized the release of funds from the rink capital account to the Cullinan and Crisafulli Ice Rinks for improvements.

Other items passed on the agenda include:

Approve use of public space by Victory Transformation, Inc for their annual prayer for the prodigals on July 10

Approve road closures for the Eclectic Arts and Sciences Homeschooling Association’s “Triathlon – Just for Kids” on July 25

Approve use of city properties to the Oswego Renaissance Association in order to place signage for their annual block challenge grants

Authorize the mayor to sign amendment No. 3 for Construction Administration Services for the McCaffrey Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project for $672,500

Authorize the mayor and/or city chamberlain to establish, amend and approves fees and costs for Wright’s Landing and Breitbeck Park recreational features

Approve solid waste license for the year 2021

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting is to be held on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. To view the agenda, click here.

