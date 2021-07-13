OSWEGO – In a very brief meeting, the Oswego Common Council passed all five resolutions on Monday, July 12.

The first resolution to be approved, No. 226 was to approve the minutes from the last common council meeting which was held on June 28.

The other four resolutions that were passed were also unanimous with seven votes of approval. These resolutions include:

Resolution 227 to approve minutes from the special common council meeting held July 6

Resolution 228 to approve the use of public space for Michael Coon of Tunes for Tots to hold a city walk Sunday, August 22

Resolution 229 to approve the use of public space for Sal and Liz Vasapolli in order to host a block party and car show on July 24

Resolution 230 to approve of a road closure on East Albany Street (Caruso Bros. Memorial Boulevard) between City Line Road and Shampine Drive during Super Dirt Week which will be held October 2-12.

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, July 26 at 7:15 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, please click here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related