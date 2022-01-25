Oswego Common Council Approves Land Sale For New Farnham Family Services Location

OSWEGO – Farnham Family Services will find a new home along George Street in the City of Oswego, the Oswego Common Council unanimously passing a resolution to sell a parcel of city-owned real estate to the treatment center during last night’s Common Council meeting, Monday, Jan. 24.

The property, located between 12-98 George St., was acquired by the city from delinquent property taxes. The acreage is currently the largest unused commercially zoned property located in the city of Oswego.

The land was put up for sale last fall, the Common Council giving individuals and businesses time to come forward with proposals.

Mayor Billy Barlow said the was property was in need of development and came with a higher price tag than most properties the city acquires, saying that out of the two proposals received, Farnham’s bid was the best option.

“We like the development that Farnham is going to start,” Barlow said. “We think it’s a good fit for Farnham.”

The George Street area will afford better availability for clients with nearby shopping and transportation services, while granting much needed expansion for the treatment center itself.

George Street is located off State Route 104, next to T. J. Maxx and Price Chopper. Farnham is currently located on West Second Street in Oswego.

Purchase price for the property is $200,000, the sale funding half of the new skate park slated for construction this summer along the East Linear Riverwalk in Oswego.

“It makes sense for all parties involved,” Barlow said. “We’re looking forward to continuing to see the work Farnham does, and certainly developing this site. We know the end product will be something the entire community can be proud of.”

Other items unanimously passed during last night’s meeting include the following:

Meeting minutes approved

Grant use of public space to Laura Brazak, on behalf of the DAWN Ladies, to host an event at Breitbeck Park on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Approve Exemptions on the 2022 Assessment Roll

Approve Pace Analytical Services, Inc. as sole vendor for SPDES Permit Compliance at the east and westside Waste Water Treatment Plants

Authorize the City Chamberlain to transfer funds in the amount off $12,350.00 for uniform waiver allowances for the Oswego City Fire Departments

Authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for the Oswego City Police Department’s contractual clothing allowance in the amount of $25,100.00.

Authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for protective clothing for Wastewater Treatment Plant employee’s in the amount of $5,400.00

Authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment in the amount of $13,711.50 to purchase a pontoon boat for use in the promotion and tourism of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.

Authorize the City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment for the East 1st Street Redevelopment Project in the amount of $149,590.00

Authorize the mayor to sign Amendment No. 2 with Paoletti Engineering PLLC to provide construction services for the Oswego High Dam Hydroelectric Station Upgrades Project, in the amount of $37,28o.00.

Authorize the mayor to sign Change Order No. 1 with Shawn Malone Excavating for the Oswego East 1st Street Redevelopment Project in the amount of $12,622.31

Authorize the mayor to sign Change Order No. 2 with Shawn Malone Excavating for the Oswego East 1st Street Redevelopment Project in the amount of $1,025.86

Authorize the mayor to sign Change Order No. 3 with Shawn Malone Excavating for the Oswego East 1st Street Redevelopment Project in the amount of $1,075.74

Waive rules of the Common Council to present Resolution No. 39 from the floor without Committee Consideration

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7:15 p.m.

