OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council met briefly last night, Monday, November 22, to pass a handful of resolution items.

All but Fourth Ward Councilor Shawn Walker were present for the meeting.

Mayor Billy Barlow started out the meeting with a reminder that this Saturday, November 27, the city will host its Christmas Tree Lighting event from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza in Downtown Oswego.

The city will once again host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

3 to 6 p.m. – Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Ice carving demonstration

5 to 6 p.m. – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews

6 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:10 p.m. – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River

More information can be found here.

The council then approved all items on the agenda.

Res. 371 – Approve the minutes from the November 8 Common Council meeting.

Res. 372 – Appoint Commissioner of Deeds.

Res. 373 – Approve use of public space for Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to hold Harborfest from July 28 to July 31, 2022.

Res. 374 – Accept donation of a memorial bench from David Muldoon in memory of his father, Thomas Muldoon, to replace an existing bench.

Res. 375 – Authorize public hearing: Local Law 5 of Year 2021, a local law amending Chapter 207, Solid Waste, Article II, Collection.

Res. 376 – Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the Water Contingent account to the Transmission and Distribution Contracted Services Account in the amount of $1,439.36.

