OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council met briefly last night, Monday, November 22, to pass a handful of resolution items.
All but Fourth Ward Councilor Shawn Walker were present for the meeting.
Mayor Billy Barlow started out the meeting with a reminder that this Saturday, November 27, the city will host its Christmas Tree Lighting event from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza in Downtown Oswego.
The city will once again host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
3 to 6 p.m. – Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Ice carving demonstration
5 to 6 p.m. – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews
6 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree
6:10 p.m. – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River
More information can be found here.
The council then approved all items on the agenda.
Res. 371 – Approve the minutes from the November 8 Common Council meeting.
Res. 372 – Appoint Commissioner of Deeds.
Res. 373 – Approve use of public space for Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to hold Harborfest from July 28 to July 31, 2022.
Res. 374 – Accept donation of a memorial bench from David Muldoon in memory of his father, Thomas Muldoon, to replace an existing bench.
Res. 375 – Authorize public hearing: Local Law 5 of Year 2021, a local law amending Chapter 207, Solid Waste, Article II, Collection.
Res. 376 – Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the Water Contingent account to the Transmission and Distribution Contracted Services Account in the amount of $1,439.36.