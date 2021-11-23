Oswego Common Council Passes Handful Of Resolutions, Gives Reminder Of Tree Lighting Ceremony Event

November 23, 2021 Kassadee Bradshaw
Image of November 22, 2021 Oswego Common Council meeting from City of Oswego's YouTube channel.

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council met briefly last night, Monday, November 22, to pass a handful of resolution items.

All but Fourth Ward Councilor Shawn Walker were present for the meeting.

Mayor Billy Barlow started out the meeting with a reminder that this Saturday, November 27, the city will host its Christmas Tree Lighting event from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza in Downtown Oswego.

The city will once again host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

3 to 6 p.m. – Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities
4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Ice carving demonstration
5 to 6 p.m. – Holiday Special on stage featuring live performances, music, interviews
6 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree
6:10 p.m. – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River

More information can be found here.

The council then approved all items on the agenda.

Res. 371 – Approve the minutes from the November 8 Common Council meeting.
Res. 372 – Appoint Commissioner of Deeds.
Res. 373 – Approve use of public space for Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. to hold Harborfest from July 28 to July 31, 2022.
Res. 374 – Accept donation of a memorial bench from David Muldoon in memory of his father, Thomas Muldoon, to replace an existing bench.
Res. 375 – Authorize public hearing: Local Law 5 of Year 2021, a local law amending Chapter 207, Solid Waste, Article II, Collection.
Res. 376 – Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a transfer of funds from the Water Contingent account to the Transmission and Distribution Contracted Services Account in the amount of $1,439.36.

